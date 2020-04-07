Rise in Hate Crimes Throughout Minnesota

DULUTH, Minn. – As the coronavirus continues to spread across the region, the Minnesota Attorney General’s office says they are seeing a rise in hate crimes.

Where it’s nasty comments online or someone posting a note on a windshield, Attorney General Keith Ellison says there have been more hate crimes against those who have ancestry connected with China, Hmong, Japanese and even some from India.

“Make sure that as we travel through this pandemic, that we turn to each other in solidarity, not on each other in fear and loathing and things like that,” said Keith Ellison, the Minnesota Attorney General.

Meanwhile, a task force has been started in Minnesota, for residents to report any crimes related to the coronavirus. The Attorney General’s office is 651-296-3353 or 800-657-3787.