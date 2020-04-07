Sand, Salt Collection Sites Now Open In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Spring clean-up has begun in Duluth with sand and salt collection sites now open.

The goal is to collect as much sand and salt as possible from sidewalks, curbs and gutters before spring rainfall moves in and washes it all into our streams, which could damage critical trout habitats, according to a city spokesperson.

The city has street sweepers are out right now, but officials are asking homeowners to do their part, too.

Last year, nearly 6 tons of sand and salt was collected in just four weeks.

The five collection sites are:

• Chester Bowl (near the playground)

• Duluth Heights Community Club Parking Lot

• Piedmont Community Center

• Wheeler Field (towards the back)

• Portman Community Center (47th Avenue East)

“These sites are monitored for illegal dumping. Please dispose of yard waste, leaves, grass clippings, and brush at the WLSSD yard waste site,” according to a press release from the city.

Contact the city of Duluth at 730-4130 during business hours or 730-4100 on evenings and weekends to report any illegal discharge or dumping.