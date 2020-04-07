Senior Assisted Living Facility Looking for Workers During Pandemic

If you’re looking for a temporary or permanent job, New Perspective Senior Living is hiring at its multiple facilities in Superior, Cloquet, and Barnum.

There are 20 job openings for caregivers, cooks, housekeepers, servers, and concierges.

The business also bumped up hourly wages by $2 more per hour for hazard pay, which New Perspective calls ‘hero pay.’

“We have seen our number of applications go up in the last couple of weeks,” Pam Engle, New Perspective’s senior vice president of people and administration, said. “While we certainly don’t wish anyone to be out of a job right now, if someone does find themselves out of a job or displaced temporarily from their current role we are welcoming those folks with open arms.”

For a comprehensive list of essential businesses hiring in the Northland right now, click here.