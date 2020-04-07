St. Louis County Working to Provide Temporary Housing to the Homeless Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – St. Louis County says they are in the process of finalizing contracts with several hotels to provide temporary housing to individuals experiencing homelessness who do not have a safe place to quarantine.

“Providing shelter to a person in isolation or quarantine is among the essential services that St. Louis County Public Health is mandated to offer if needed. This applies to people who have a positive lab-confirmed test for COVID-19 or individuals who have been identified as close contacts of someone with a positive lab-confirmed test.”

County officials say they are expecting to contract with four hotels for a total of more than 90 rooms.

They are also working to contract with several other businesses for services such as meals, maintenance, laundry, security and transportation as well as CHUM AEOA for supervision and coordination of services relating to mental health, substance use disorder, and prescription management needs.

“We are very appreciative of these hospitality industry partners for stepping up to help us provide this essential service,” said Amy Westbrook, St. Louis County Public Health Division Director. “Each of the hotels offered us significantly reduced rates because they recognize the need and want to do their part to serve our community. Having a safe place to isolate these vulnerable citizens protects not just the people needing shelter, but our entire community.”

Total costs are expected to be around $450,000 to $500,000 depending on the need to be quarantined. The County says many of these costs are expected to be reimbursed through federal and state COVID-19 emergency funds.

The contracts call for services through May 15, though that may be extended.