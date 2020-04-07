UMD Football’s Garth Heikkinen Named to All-Decade Team

The Duluth native currently serves as the offensive line coach of the Bulldogs.

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD offensive line coach Garth Heikkinen has been named to the All-Decade Team by D2Football.com.

Back in 2012, the Duluth native became the first Bulldog to win the Gene Upshaw National Division II Lineman of the Year Award and was also chosen to six different All-American teams. His streak of 54 consecutive games started is still a program record. Heikkinen also took part in Vikings rookie camp in 2013.