Wisconsin Voting Underway Despite Virus

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Elections Commission reported Tuesday morning that it had received no reports of polling places being unable to open as planned.

There had already been plans to consolidate polling places, especially in larger cities, due to poll workers refusing to show up due to fears of the coronavirus.

Milwaukee reduced its number of polling locations from 188 to just five, and there were long lines to vote on Tuesday. One voter said she waited more than two hours to cast her ballot.

More than 2,000 Wisconsin National Guard members were ready to help staff polling places to deal with shortages.

As of Tuesday, nearly 1.3 million absentee ballots had been sent to voters across the state. But more than 408,000 still had not been returned.

Only ballots postmarked by Tuesday will be counted, per a Monday order from the U.S. Supreme Court.

Polls are scheduled to close at 8 p.m. CDT, although results were not expected Tuesday night. In the wake of a legal battle over whether to conduct the election as scheduled, a court ruling appeared to prevent results from being made public earlier than next Monday.