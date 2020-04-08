$6 Million Awarded to Local Hospitals for COVID-19 Response

Both St. Luke's and Essentia each received $3 million to help in their battle against coronavirus.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Health announced $50 million in emergency healthcare grants will be provided to Minnesota hospitals including St. Luke’s and Essentia.

Essentia has spent that money on putting testing sites in places like Duluth and Virginia, the purchase of additional personal protective equipment and expanding the ability to take care of critically ill patients.

They also spent $1 million on the purchase of 38 ventilators.

Essentia is also ramping up their e-visits and telehealth for people with COVID-19 symptoms so people who are not critically sick can stay away from the hospitals.

“The more that you can stay safe at home and not have to get to that point is what we’re investing in, things like having our testing sites in isolated remote areas that you can simply drive through these are the efforts that we have in places like Virginia,” said Kate Dean, executive director of the Essentia Institute of Rural Health.

Essentia is also going to be applying for a chunk of $150 million the state has earmarked for the COVID-19 response.