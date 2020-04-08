Additional Section of West Skyline Parkway Closed for Bike, Pedestrian Use

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth announced on Wednesday that new road closures will go into effect Thursday as the city continues to identify stretches of road that can be made available for healthy outdoor activity.

According to a press release sent out Wednesday, nearly two miles of road along West Skyline Parkway will be closed from Haines Road to Gretchen Road, with parking available at either end of the road closure.

“As we continue to identify these areas for citizens to enjoy a walk or bike ride outdoors, we want to remind all users to respect social distancing guidelines,” said Parks and Recreation Manager Jessica Peterson. “If you notice a parking lot is quite full, that could be a good signal to consider a different location or a different, less busy time of day.”

For more information on parks, paved trails, and open spaces in Duluth you can visit the City of Duluth’s Park and Recreation page at www.duluthmn.gov/parks.