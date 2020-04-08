City Of Duluth Applies for EPA Grant

DULUTH, Minn.– The Environmental Protection Agency is looking for more projects to restore wildlife habitats in the Northland.

The EPA is asking the city of Duluth to apply to receive funding from the agency’s Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. If awarded, the EPA would give $900,000 to help restore and maintain the St. Louis River Natural Area.

The city of Duluth will also create a management plan to work with other government agencies to best protect the natural area.

We’re going to move from remediating the river and cleaning up contaminated sediments, restoring habitats to revitalize the community,” said Diane Desotelle, Natural Resources Coordinator for the City of Duluth.

Earlier this year the St. Louis River and Hartley natural areas were designated as natural areas by the Duluth City Council.