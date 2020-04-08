First Confirmed COVID-19 Case Reported in Sawyer County

Hayward Area Memorial Hospital CEO discusses pandemic preparations

SAWYER COUNTY, Wis. – Sawyer County, Wisconsin has its first confirmed COVID-19 case.

We’re told one person there tested positive and is now at home in isolation.

The Sawyer County Health Department is now working to contact anybody who the infected person may have been in contact with.

Hayward Area Memorial Hospital has been preparing for coronavirus patients for months.

The hospital now has curbside screening for people with respiratory symptoms. As of April 7, they had conducted more than 60 tests there.

CEO Luke Bierl tells us the hospital is in contact with regional care centers like Essentia Health and St. Luke’s about when to move COVID patients into intensive care at those facilities.

“When people do become infected with the virus, it can be a very short time from when they’re stable to unstable. So if there are opportunities to get those patients up to a higher level of care, that’s always the first choice,” said Bierl.

Multiple counties across Northwestern Wisconsin now have confirmed COVID-19 cases. Here are the numbers as of April 8:

Douglas County: 7

Bayfield County: 3

Ashland County: 1

Iron County: 1 (including one death)

As of April 8, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services has not reported any COVID-19 cases in Washburn or Burnett counties. A map of cases by county can be found here.