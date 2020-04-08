First “Saltie” of Season Arrives

DULUTH, Minn.– The first salt water ship of the 2020 shipping season has made its way to Duluth.

The Federal Churchill is a 656 foot ship from the Marshall Islands. The vessel is finishing up a full St. Lawrence Seaway transit for its first run of the year.

Last night it passed through the Soo Locks upbound before making its way to Duluth.

The cargo ship is stopped at Duluth’s Riverland Ag to load up with wheat. It will start making its way across the ocean to Italy.