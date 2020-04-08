Gordy’s Hi-Hat Opens For 60th Season

After delaying for about three weeks, opening day for Gordy’s Hi-Hat in Cloquet has finally arrived.

As COVID-19 continues to be a concern, Gordy’s is going back to their roots.

Customers can now enjoy those good old fashion burgers, onion rings, and fries through car-hop service by pulling up to one of more than 20 spots.

Servers will take orders and bring back the Gordy’s goodness right to your car.

“It’s a safe clean way to serve our customers without too much interaction,” said Gordy’s Grandson, Sever Lundquist. “The car hop thing is fun and people are excited to be out in the sunny weather and have something to do for once.”

Orders can also be called in for curbside pick-up.

As for Gordy, at 92 he has no plans to retire.

As the pandemic continues, he and his wife are safely staying put in Florida until it is over.