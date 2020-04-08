Gov. Walz Extends Minnesota Stay-at-Home Order Extended Until May 4

Governor Walz said the only "vaccine" we have right now is social distancing which is why it is so important to continue doing.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz has extended Minnesota’s stays at home order until May 4. Bars and restaurants will continue to stay closed for dine-in until that date as well.

This comes in coordination with the state’s federal disaster declaration which was signed by President Trump Wednesday.

Governor Walz explained that the data is proving social distancing is working in the state.

The cooperation of citizens has allowed the state to build up hospital response which has expanded greatly in the past couple weeks.

Minnesota is also parenting with the private sector to expand its stock of much-needed ventilators.

“Do not get complacent, do not give up all the hard-earned gains that you made, do not allow ourselves to believe this is over because you’re seeing a point in time with positive sets of data because there are too many examples in real-time within the last couple of weeks with places thinking they were there and it very quickly turned bad,” said Gov. Tim Walz.

Some good news on the essential business front.

More critical businesses were exempt from the closures.

Workers supporting minimum basic operations are allowed to go back into work.

Landscaping and lawn maintenance can get back out again and help maintain golf courses while they are closed.

Even workers in the medical marijuana industry are exempt among others as long as they can maintain social distancing.

“If it were safe and we could protect people we would start every business tomorrow, we don’t think that’s the case. We do think there are many out there mowing of the golf courses is one of those that fit social distancing that makes sense getting going,” said Gov. Walz.

Restaurants and businesses along with schools are still closed until at least May 4, but Gov. Walz cautions people from planning on going back to school then for sure.

“I think it’s unlikely but I think I wouldn’t close the door 100% but if you were planning on this I think it’s unlikely at this point in time, I don’t think for this final month or whatever that the value that you gain out of that with the risk that it’s taken,” said Gov. Walz.

Another takeaway from Wednesday’s news conference, those receiving unemployment benefits from the state will also receive an extra $600 per week from the federal government as part of the economic relief package called the CARES Act that was recently signed into law.