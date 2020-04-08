Guard Members Activated to Help With Spring Flooding

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz has activated the Minnesota National Guard to help communities deal with spring flooding.

Walz said COVID-19 is not the only emergency for which first responders are preparing. Guard members will support municipalities that are dealing with safety and public infrastructure challenges due to flooding, he said.

“While COVID-19 presents an unprecedented challenge for our state, it is not the only emergency our first responders are preparing for,” said Governor Walz. “Our National Guard remains ready to support our communities’ health, safety, and public infrastructure.”

Large areas of Minnesota have been under significant threat of flooding during the spring snowmelt with a number of counties declaring local emergencies and activating emergency operations plans, according to the governor’s office.

One of the first assignments is in Marshall County and the community of Oslo where guard members will monitor dikes and flood protection systems and support possible evacuation and rescue operations.