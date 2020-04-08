Halvor Lines Speedway Cancels Opening Night Races

The speedway has also cancelled the Area Track Media Day on April 29th and the open practice on May 2nd.

PROCTOR, Minn. – The Halvor Lines Speedway have cancelled their first few events of the racing season.

That includes the Area Track Media Day on April 29th, the open practice on May 2nd and the 70th Anniversary Opening Night on May 3rd. Board president Mike Donnahue says the hope is that races will be able to continue later in May and into the summer, but for now the board will be planning their schedule on a day-by-day basis.