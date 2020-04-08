Joel Barta Steps Down as Northland College Baseball Coach

Barta returned to the program last September after starting as the Lumberjacks' first head coach in 2000.

ASHLAND, Wis. – Northland College announced Wednesday that Joel Barta has resigned as head coach of the Lumberjacks baseball team.

According to a press release, the move was due to personal reasons as Barta wants to spend more time with family. Barta, who was the Lumberjacks first head coach in program history from 2000 to 2006, returned to the program last September. A national search for the next head coach will begin immediately.