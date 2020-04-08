Live: Gov. Walz Extends Stay Home Order Until May 4

ST. PAUL, Minn. -To continue Minnesota’s success in slowing the spread of COVID-19 across the state, Governor Tim Walz today extended the Stay Home Order until May 4.

“What we are doing is working, Minnesota,” said Governor Walz. “We are taking this seriously, and we are staying home. While Minnesota is showing lower rates of infections than our peers across the country, now is not the time to let up or allow that trajectory to change. Updated federal guidance and our own public health experts are showing that if we keep staying home, we will save lives – which is why I made the data-driven decision to extend the Stay Home Order until May 4.”

The Governor says this extended Stay Home Order also extends the closures of bars, restaurants, and other public accommodations through 11:59 p.m. on May 3.

Under the extended order, Minnesotans may leave their residences only to perform the following activities, and while doing so, they should practice social distancing:

Relocation to ensure safety, such as relocating to a different location if your home is unsafe due to domestic violence, sanitation, or reasons related to essential operations.

such as relocating to a different location if your home is unsafe due to domestic violence, sanitation, or reasons related to essential operations. Health and safety activities, such as obtaining emergency services or medical supplies.

such as obtaining emergency services or medical supplies. Outdoor activities, such as walking, hiking, running, biking, hunting, or fishing.

such as walking, hiking, running, biking, hunting, or fishing. Necessary supplies and services, such as getting groceries, gasoline, or carry-out.

such as getting groceries, gasoline, or carry-out. Essential intrastate and interstate travel, such as returning to a home from outside this state.

such as returning to a home from outside this state. Care of others, such as caring for a family member, friend, or pet in another household.

such as caring for a family member, friend, or pet in another household. Displacement, such as moving between emergency shelters if you are without a home.

such as moving between emergency shelters if you are without a home. Moving or relocation, such as moving to a new home or place of residence.

such as moving to a new home or place of residence. Voting, including all local and state elections.

including all local and state elections. Funerals, provided that no more than ten attendees are gathered and strict social distancing is enforced.

provided that no more than ten attendees are gathered and strict social distancing is enforced. Tribal activities and lands, such as activities by members within the boundaries of their tribal reservation.

The Stay Home Executive Order also states that all workers who can work from home must do so. Workers in critical sectors who cannot work from home are permitted to go to work.

You can view the entire Executive Order by clicking here.