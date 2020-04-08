Local Peace Corps Members Evacuated

GRAND MARAIS, Minn. – In the first time in Peace Corps history, more than 7,000 volunteers were evacuated from their respective countries.

Grand Marais resident Bill Hansen was one volunteer and was evacuated from Uganda. Hansen was planning to be there for 27 months but his time was cut short and had to leave at 11 months into his stay.

Hansen hopes to go back to Uganda to do business in agribusiness and community and economic development.

“I really miss Uganda and I really want to go back because with the time I spent there at the programs that I were working on were just getting up and running,” said Bill Hansen, a volunteer for the Peace Corps.

Peace Corp volunteers are sent to countries throughout the world, including in Europe, Latin America, Africa and Asia.