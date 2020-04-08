Pandemic Forces Duluth News Tribune’s Parent Company To Make Cuts

DULUTH, Minn. — During a time when so many people are turning to television and newspapers for the latest on this historic pandemic, media companies are experiencing a drastic loss of advertising revenue from businesses facing their own uncertainties.

And the Duluth News Tribune’s parent company – Forum Communications Co. out of Fargo, North Dakota — is one of those media organizations being forced to make cuts to continue to deliver local journalism.

It was not known Wednesday how many employees are being affected at the DNT in Duluth, but Forum Communications says it’s making cost-cutting measures throughout the company’s two-dozen newspapers.

The cuts include employee layoffs — mostly in advertising and printing, according an article posted on the DNT’s website.

The Forum, the company’s flagship newspaper in Fargo, will no longer print papers on Mondays and Fridays.

The Duluth News Tribune’s publisher, Neal Ronquist, told FOX 21 that the DNT will continue to print and publish seven days a week. However, the paper announced last week that it was downsizing its print edition to a single-section, 12-page newspaper Mondays through Saturdays with mostly local content. Sunday’s paper has not been affected.

Meanwhile, Forum Communications is urging online audiences to support its local journalism by purchasing memberships, as advertising dollars and paywalls provide media companies much-needed revenue to operate.

The DNT released the following statement to FOX 21 from Bill Marcil, Jr., president and CEO of Forum Communications Co.