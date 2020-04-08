St. Louis County Jumps to 28 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases, 1,154 Total Cases in Minnesota

DULUTH, Minn. – According to the Minnesota Department of Health, St. Louis County now has 28 confirmed cases of COVID-19, up from 17 cases the day before.

As of Wednesday morning, the MDH website reported 1,154 total cases in the state and 39 deaths.

Of those confirmed cases 271 patients remain hospitalized and 64 of those hospitalized patients are in the ICU today.

St. Louis County officials say they will be holding a news conference Wednesday afternoon to provide several COVID-19 updates to the public.

Gov. Tim Walz is also preparing to announce an extension to his stay-at-home order, which is aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

The governor told reporters Tuesday the extension would likely include some refinements, reflecting new data and modeling on how the outbreak is likely to develop but didn’t give details.

He has called a 2 p.m. news conference for the announcement.