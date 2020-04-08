Stephanie Erickson Steps Down as Marshall Girls Hockey Head Coach

Erickson was named Section 7A Coach the Year last season in her first year with the Hilltoppers.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Marshall girls hockey coach Stephanie Erickson has stepped down as head coach of the team.

Erickson spent the past two seasons with the Hilltoppers, guiding them to a 33-18-2 record. Last year, she helped Marshall make it all the way to the section title game and also earned Section 7A Coach of the Year honors. The Hilltoppers fell in the section semi-finals to Proctor/Hermantown this past season.