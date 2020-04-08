Two Possible Cases of Arson in Northland Last Night

DULUTH, Minn. – Three fires occurred last night in Duluth. Two of them were ruled as intentionally set.

Authorities say the two arson cases happened around from about midnight to 1:30 A.M. One was on the two hundred block of Mesaba Ave while the other was on South 16th Avenue East. The two buildings were vacant. The third fire, which was not ruled arson, was in an apartment complex.

On North Central Avenue, there were no injuries reported in any of the blazes, but the city of Duluth is still looking for suspects in the arson cases.

“We appreciate the partnership between the Duluth Fire Department and the Police Department in hopefully finding suspects for these fires,” said Kate Van Daele, Public Information Officer for the City of Duluth.

If you have any tips, call the Duluth Fire Marshall. The number is 218-730-4398 or 218-730-4399.