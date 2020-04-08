Wisconsin Elections Impacted by Conavirus

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Election day in Wisconsin yesterday was much different than usual because of the coronavirus pandemic. In-person voting went forward after the Supreme Court stepped in to prevent Governor Evers from postponing the election until June.

Whether to risk safety to show up at the polls was a big question facing Wisconsin residents as they turned out to vote.

“People are worried, number one, about their health, which is completely understandable,” said Terri Kalan, city clerk for the city of Superior. “You’re weighing if you’re going to put yourself at risk going into a public location or you’re going to vote. They’re both very important.”

A lot of people took the option to vote curbside or by absentee. Those who physically came in to vote experienced taped off regions every 6 feet as well as sprayed down areas and handsanitizer.

Procedures for upcoming elections remain unclear as the pandemic continues.

“I don’t know where we’re going to stand with the virus, if it’s going to explode and be worse or if it’s going to be better,” said Kalan. “I think we’re just going to plan to roll with it like we did this one.”

The vote totals aren’t final yet because mailed in absentee ballots still need to be counted, but it looks like voter turnout will end up being around 50 percent.