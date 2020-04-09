A Cloquet Church Helps Parishioners Celebrate Easter At Home

Each package comes with a blessed palm and Easter communion for individuals and families.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Most people may not be able to celebrate Easter the old fashion way due to Covid-19.

But a local church is making sure you have everything you need to celebrate at home.

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Cloquet is giving away easter packages.

The pastor says so far the parishioners are appreciating the Easter packages considering everyone is living a new normal.

“Some say I’m so glad you’re doing that. We have some people say is there any way that can happen,” said Pastor Chris Hill. “When they hear it, they are really going out of their way to make sure they can stop in to pick it up and they are happy.”

Members and non-members can receive an Easter package.

The packages can be delivered or picked from Our Savior’s Church in Cloquet.

The last day to get one is this Friday, starting at 9 am.