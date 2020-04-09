CSS Athletics Honoring Senior Student-Athletes

The Saints are giving their athletes one last chance to remember their college careers.

DULUTH, Minn. – This week, the UMAC is honoring senior student-athletes from the spring sports season. St. Scholastica is also doing the same on their social media accounts to give their athletes one last chance to remember their college careers.

“The feedback I’ve gotten, and even going now into the winter sports and hearing back from some of them, that this is really nice that you’re doing this and we appreciate kind of getting to share their one last thing. The first couple of e-mails I was crying like a baby just reading through these senior posts. It brought me back to my senior year and I couldn’t imagine what they’re going through,” said athletic communications assistant Rachel Gray.

Gray is also the head coach of the CSS golf teams, where she has implemented a “Get Your Five In” rule to promote communication between each other.

“All that is is just stop by office and have a chat about anything other than golf. Let’s talk about life and school and home and how’s the family and all of that. So I sent them a message and I’m like I know I can’t see your face, but let’s still get out five in. Send me a text. We can have FaceTime dates. I’m here for whatever you need,” said Gray.