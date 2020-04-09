Educators Are Adding A New Meaning To Social Distancing And Working From Home

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Community School Collaborative staff are thinking outside the box when it comes to working remotely.

These employees have been working from home since schools were forced to shut down to help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

Staff at the Duluth Community School Collaborative have been conducting staff meetings virtually every since.

But being stuck at home excludes the social interactions they are used to.

Staff came up with the idea of holding meetings outside.

The best way to do that was to stay six feet apart and having a chat from the trunk of their cars.

“I think it is really important that people think outside the box. Think outside of their Zoom meetings and try to connect as humans,” said Youth Development Director Cortnie Bain. “I think the connection part is really important.”

Another staff member believes, although, this is a new normal for them, it’s is only appropriate to continue to get the job done.

“Definitely not a typical workday, but you have to do what you have to do to keep pushing forward. Our job is to serve the families in Central Hillside and the kids,” said Family Liaison Lindsay Kolquist. “If this is how we do it then this is how we are going to do.”

These creative staff meetings are also giving this group of educators an opportunity to brainstorm ways to connect with the kids they serve.

These staff members have work meetings daily, but they plan on continuing to meet up this way as much as they can.