First COVID-19 Related Death Reported in St. Louis County

DULUTH, Minn. – On Thursday morning the Minnesota Department of Health reported the first death in St. Louis County due to COVID-19.

According to the MDH website St. Louis County now has a total of 33 confirmed cases of coronavirus although health officials say the actual number of cases is likely higher due to a lack of testing.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Minnesota reached 1,242 on Thursday and the total number of deaths in the state jumped to 50.

The MDH website says there are 145 people hospitalized today due to COVID-19 and 63 of those patients are in the intensive care unit.

Douglas County is still reporting one confirmed case in the county and Carlton County is reporting 15.

As of Thursday, 65 of the 87 Minnesota counties reported having confirmed cases of COVID-19.