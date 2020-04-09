Greenhouses Can Now Open During Governor Walz’s Stay-At-Home Order

Rice Lake Gardens plans to open for the season on Mother's Day.

DULUTH, Minn. – Minnesota garden centers and greenhouses are now exempt from Governor Tim Walz’s executive order, which requested non-essential businesses to close.

Under the revision, greenhouses can be open, but have to follow certain guidelines.

They must implement social distancing by limiting the number of customers inside at a time.

Also, garden centers must follow recommendations from the Center for Disease Control about cleaning and disinfecting during the pandemic.

The owner of Rice Lake Gardens in Duluth says he is grateful for the decision, considering big box stores were taking away business.

“Our livelihood is this greenhouse and we rely on retail business,” said Boyd Maranell. “The box stores have everything. This is the only thing we have. My biggest argument is if they can be open, we should be allowed to be open also.

Rice Lake Gardens in Duluth is expected to open for the season on Mother’s Day, if weather permits.