Keeping the Music Alive: DSSO Musicians Use Technology and Social Media

While live musical performances are being put on hold, in the Northland, some local musicians are working to keep the music alive.

While musicians are used to playing in a practice room for hours on end, they’re not necessary used to not being able to gather for concert performances.

Local musicians, including those from the Duluth Symphony, have now begun recording themselves on social media.

“In the making of music, it’s not a replacement,” said Melanie Sever, the Administrative Director for the Duluth Superior Symphony Youth Orchestra. “It’s just something different. It can’t simulate the same experience of collaborating with another person in the same space.”

The rest of the season for the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra is postponed. The season would have ended on May 2nd.