Lift Bridge, Enger Tower Shine Blue For Workers During Pandemic

DULUTH, Minn. – The city of Duluth shined blue Thursday night to recognize healthcare providers and essential workers during the pandemic.

The Aerial Lift Bridge and Enger Tower went blue with other buildings and landmarks throughout Minnesota and the country as a way to thank workers for all they are doing right now.

The Lift Bridge will be lit back to purple Friday night.

Mayor Larson picked the color purple to show solidarity. Of course purple represents the Vikings and Prince.