Local Church Offers Free Grocery Delivery For Those Susceptible To Covid-19

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A local church is giving back to those who are most vulnerable to catching the coronavirus.

Central Assembly of God Church in Superior is offering free delivery of groceries.

People who are 65 and older or have pre-existing illnesses that could be impacted by Covid -19, can call the church to have an order placed with a local store such as Walmart.

A church member will pick up the order.

They will then drop off the groceries to the individuals while still practicing social distancing.

“We want to be able to show God’s love, but also be able to meet a physical need. An obvious need is people need to stay at home, especially those susceptible to Covid-19,” said Youth Pastor Samuel Lester. “They need to stay at home and they need to stay safe.”

Grocery deliveries can only be made on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday between 1-3 p.m.

Only the delivery is free. Groceries must be paid for by the person utilizing the service.