National Weather Service Issues First Ever Snow “Squall” Warning

DULUTH, Minn. – This morning, some of you may have received a “squall” warning issued by the National Weather Service in Duluth.

A squall is an intense short-lived burst of heavy snowfall usually accompanied by gusts of winds and low visibility.

Members of the National Weather Service say, that although these events are rare, they are usually associated with a strong cold front.

This warning was to help make the public aware of the conditions.

“They can cause some really bad driving conditions. And they are also the cause for minor accidents or even pileups on highways,” National Weather Service Meteorologist, Joe Moore says.

The warning lasted roughly an hour.

This is the first “squall” warning issued by the National Weather Service in Duluth.