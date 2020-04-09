North Shore Railroad Cancels Rides

DULUTH, Minn.– The Lake Superior Railroad Museum in Duluth has been closed since March and is affecting the Northshore Railroad’s tourism plans for the summer.

The railroad has cancelled all train rides for the month of April.

The line is staying busy though. They are considered essential because they help with train car storage.

The north shore railroad says they are considering cancelling their May trips and would plan on starting up on Memorial Day.

“What the business will be like after Memorial Day, we don’t know and I don’t think anybody does either. So it’s very uncertain,” said Ken Buehler, General Manager for the North Shore Scenic Railroad. “I think everyone is in the same boat as we are which is the uncertainty and that gets tough to live with.”

While the museum is closed, they are offering video tours every day on their Facebook and YouTube pages.