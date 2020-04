Remembering the UMD Men’s Hockey Team’s 2011 National Championship

DULUTH, Minn. – Nine years ago on April 9th, the UMD men’s hockey team won their first national championship in program history. Let’s step into a time machine and relive that magic night at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul as the Bulldogs knocked off Michigan 3-2, thanks to Kyle Schmidt’s overtime goal and iconic celebration.