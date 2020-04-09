Suspect Charged With Intent to Murder In Gogebic County Shooting

GOGEBIC COUNTY, Mich. — A man from Bessemer, Michigan, has been charged in the shooting of a 26-year-old man.

According to the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was shot in the chest at a home on the 300-block of Beecher Street in Bessemer on Wednesday evening.

Law enforcement arrested Timothy Wigman, 26, in connection to the shooting.

Wigman is charged with felonious assault with intent to murder, felony firearm, possession of a short-barreled firearm, possession/discharge of a firearm while under the influence causing serious impairment and possession of a dangerous weapon (metallic knuckles).

Wigman’s bond was set at $100,000 cash.

The victim was brought to the Aspirus Ironwood Hospital condition is not known at this time.