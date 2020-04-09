Traffic Fatalities Grow During Stay-At-Home Order

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – Fatal traffic crashes in Minnesota have still jumped lately, despite the big drop in traffic volume.

It’s a surprising trend. While the density of traffic has decreased a lot throughout the state, fatalities from traffic crashes have increased. Minnesota as a whole has seen a decrease in traffic by about 47 to 50 percent when compared to this time last year. However, there have been twice as many fatal crashes.

“Our biggest concern is the speed and the careless or reckless driving and those are things that people can and absolutely should be controlling during this very difficult time period for Minnesota and for our country,” said Mike Hanson, Director of the Office of Traffic Safety.

28 people have lost their lives in Minnesota from March 16th to April 7th. One person died in St. Louis County, and many of these fatal crashes have been preventable because drivers have been speeding or driving recklessly.

This becomes an even bigger concern when medical equipment and hospital space are desperately needed for people diagnosed with COVID-19.

“If we can prevent serious injury and fatal crashes from clogging up our emergency rooms or those trauma patients from occupying those valuable ICU beds, we keep those resources and those spaces free for people who may be inflicted by the COVID virus,” said Hanson.

Authorities want to remind drivers the stay-at-home order is not an excuse to go over the speed limit and to make sure to always use seatbelts.