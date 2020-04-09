Two Duluth Landmarks Will #LightItBlue Tonight for Healthcare, Essential Workers

DULUTH, Minn. – Two Duluth landmarks will be lit up with blue lights tonight in an effort to recognize healthcare providers and essential workers.

According to a press release from the City of Duluth, the Aerial Lift Bridge and Enger Tower will be lit up in blue lights, along with other landmarks throughout Minnesota and in other states across the country, to honor workers for all they are doing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The I-35W Bridge in Minneapolis will glow light blue tonight to honor healthcare providers and essential workers. Other landmarks and buildings in Minnesota, and in states across the U.S., will also be lit blue to show support to workers helping during the pandemic. #LightItBlue pic.twitter.com/gKkP4aV77X — Minnesota Department of Transportation (@MnDOT) April 9, 2020

The #LightItBlue campaign originated in the United Kingdom and tonight will be the first night the event will take place in the United States.

Mayor Larson says the bridge will be turned back to purple lights on Friday as a way to spread joy throughout the Duluth community.