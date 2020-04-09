Virtual Food Drive A Success for NYBA and Starks Academy

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – With all the doom and gloom in the news, it’s always nice to hear about the good things going on during this pandemic. And who better to step up on the court than our local youth basketball organizations.

The Northland Youth Basketball Association and Starks Academy raised $2500 through a virtual food drive last week. And thanks to an anonymous donor, that amount was multiplied by seven for a grand total of $17,500, which was given to the Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank.

“Certainly there’s a lot of need right now with unemployment and more people seeking food assistance so this is definitely going to go a long way to help people right here in our community,” said Shaye Morris, Executive Director of the Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank.

“Every through this tough time, we still have that energy. It’s actually really inspiring. To see everything come together the way it did, it doesn’t surprise us. But we certainly love it and we don’t want to take it for granted,” Dyami Starks said.