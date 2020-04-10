Amnicon Falls State Park Still Open Despite Closure of Southern Wisconsin Parks

Though people are out, many northern Wisconsin parks have not seen the hordes of people like ones in more populated areas.

SOUTH RANGE, Wis. – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers recently announced the closure of 40 state parks, forests, and recreation areas mostly in the southern part of the state.

Most northern Wisconsin parks are still open for people to enjoy the outdoors.

Gov. Evers announced the order due to unprecedented crowds, litter, and vandalism at the parks to our south.

As thousands of people are cooped up around the Northland, some decided to take advantage of the sunny weather at Amnicon Falls State Park, still open after Gov. Evers order.

“Beautiful day, not a lot of people around so it’s nice just to go out for a nice little casual walk,” said Tanner Pearson, who was out enjoying the weather.

Located in South Range, Amnicon Falls State Park features a series of rapids and waterfalls along the Amnicon River.

The governor’s order even prompted two women who work at a grocery store and Kwik Trip to get away from people and go for a hike.

“That’s what inspired our trip up here I was reading yesterday that they closed them so I texted her and said hey we should probably go out there before Amnicon closes and it’s really nice and I hope it doesn’t close,” said Gabby Welch, who was taking a hike.

As the Northland slowly inches closer to warm weather and summertime, many are using this opportunity with everything closed to enjoy the Northland.

“It’s just really nice to be able to breathe some fresh air and get out of the house and go hiking,” said Welch.

People are encouraged to bike or walk in their own neighborhoods if they do not live close to the open state parks to prevent any harmful spread of COVID-19.