Bridgeman’s Busy with Curbside Fish Fry on Good Friday

Due to COVID-19, they served the fish curbside and were busy with a consistent stream of cars considering no one can eat in the restaurant.

DULUTH, Minn. – Bridgeman’s is a staple for many people who are looking for fried fish during lent and Good Friday is their busiest fish fry of the year.

Due to COVID-19, they served the fish curbside and were busy with a consistent stream of cars considering no one can eat in the restaurant.

The owner estimates fish fries were sold in the triple digits.

“We’ve had people here in tears just trying to support and it’s been amazing Duluth is an amazing city and we love the customers and the customers keep coming back and it’s been really special,” said Jay Broman, the owner of Bridgeman’s.

Many customers who are regulars continue to support Bridgeman’s.

One man and his family go to the restaurant every Friday and they are still continuing that tradition.

“Our schedules are a little off right now so it’s just nice to have something for us and the kids we can still on a Friday night we can go home we can have our coffee the kids can get their Bridgeman’s ice cream we set the table and we can pretend we are still at the restaurant,” said Joe Klander, a Duluth resident.

If you missed the fish fry on Friday it is still available every Wednesday and Friday even after Easter.