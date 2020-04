Coaches Corner: Proctor Rails

For this week's segment, we hear from the Rails and how they got involved with the Be the Light MN movement.

DULUTH, Minn. – For this week’s Coaches Corner, we chat with Proctor athletic director Dan Stauber and senior Ben Harnell. The pair spoke about the state of high school sports in the Northland, as well as how they got involved with the “Be the Light MN” social media movement.