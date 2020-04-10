Gov. Evers Announces COVID-19 Volunteer Program

MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced on Friday that they are looking for volunteers to help the state’s healthcare system during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Active and retired healthcare professionals and anyone that is interested in volunteering in non-clinical support positions as well is encouraged to sign up through the Wisconsin Emergency Assistance Volunteer Registry.

“We are creating a wide network of volunteers to increase capacity at hospitals and clinics across Wisconsin,” said Gov. Evers. “Our top priority is to make sure there are enough resources to care for the growing number of people who require hospitalization or other healthcare interventions because of this pandemic.”

Evers says the number of COVID-19 patients is expected to surge in the coming weeks and creating a network of volunteers now will help reduce the impact on hospitals and clinics.

Volunteers that sign up through the WEAVR system will be assigned to locations across Wisconsin. Those who are willing to travel should note that when they sign up.

All volunteers will also be required to complete a background check.

For more information on the Wisconsin Emergency Assistance Volunteer Registry, you can click here.