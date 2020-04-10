Looking Back at the 1918 Spanish Flu in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – This isn’t the first time Duluth has been under a city-wide lock down because of a virus.

In 1918, the Spanish Flu swept across the globe and Duluth where 300 people died.

Similar to today, public libraries, lodges, the YMCA and other gathering places were closed. Places such as Moose Hall in West Duluth were turned into a hospital for flu patients.

According to Duluth Author Tony Dierckins, history shows us that we are currently doing the right thing with a stay-at-home order.

“We are doing the right thing,” said Dierckins. “As frustrating as it may be for us sitting at home, we’re doing the right thing, and we’re not just doing it for ourselves but we’re doing it for the entire community.”

Dierckins is coming out with a new book about the history of Duluth called Duluth: An Urban Biography. The virtual book launch will be on Wednesday, April 15th. For more information, check out zenithcity.com.