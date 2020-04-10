Makers Mercantile Change the Way They Do Business

DULUTH, Minn. – Businesses throughout the Northland are experiencing changes as they adjust to the demands of COVID-19.

Makers Mercantile is a mobile store, which is a renovated camper that was flipped into a shop.

The virus changed the store’s protocols. The store turned to online platforms to help bring more awareness to their content.

Makers Mercantile carries handcrafted goods by Northshore makers. It carries functional goods as well as art and decor.

“I think we’re excited for things to kind of get back to normal and to get to be able to interact with our community again,” said Sara Clifton, owner of Makers Mercantile.

There are about 50 makers between Grand Marais and Duluth who contribute to the store’s inventory.