NAHL Draft Moved to July 21st

This also means that pre-draft camps will be moved as well, but will remain in their same locations.

CLOQUET, Minn. – The NAHL announced Friday it has moved the day of their draft to July 21st.

This also means that pre-draft camps will be moved as well, but will remain in their same locations. The Superior, Colorado camp will now take place starting June 26th. The Trenton, Michigan camp has been moved to July 10th. The Minnkota camp at the Augsburg Ice Arena in Minneapolis will take place on July 17th.