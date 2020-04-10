Teacher Leave Heartwarming Messages in Windows of Lester Park Elementary

DULUTH, Minn. – Students in Minnesota are currently out of school to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Teachers at Lester Park Elementary in Duluth are making sure to keep the connection with the kids.

The teachers left heartwarming messages to their students in the windows.

Many of the messages are expressing how much the teachers miss their students.

Others are spreading positivity as families continue to deal with the impacts of the coronavirus.

“I think its really sweet. On my walks I have seen parents take their kids down and they get really excited,” said Kari Stovern. “It kind of gives the message that we are all in this situation and we all miss each other. We just have to hang in there and it will get better eventually.

Minnesota schools are expected to remain closed until at least May 4th under Governor Tim Walz’s executive order.