Three More COVID-19 Related Deaths Reported in St. Louis County

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting four COVID-19 related deaths in St. Louis County as of Friday morning.

On Thursday, leaders at St. Ann’s Residence in Duluth confirmed that three deaths at the facility were related to the novel coronavirus, but had not yet been reported by the Minnesota Department of Health. The assisted living center has 17 total cases.

Updated coronavirus numbers on the MDH website show there were 94 new cases throughout the state Friday bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,336.

There has been a total of 33,894 coronavirus tests completed in the state to date.

According to Minnesota health officials, there are 732 patients who no longer require isolation as of Friday.

Here are the current COVID-19 numbers for Minnesota according to the Minnesota Department of Health: