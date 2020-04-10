Two Local Artists Use Art To Cope With The Impacts Of Covid-19

DULUTH, Minn. – The pandemic may be creating hardships for many, but some are using art to deal with the impacts.

At the corner of 8th Avenue East and Third Street in Duluth stands a colorfully creative mural inspired by the impacts of Covid-19.

“I think it is a really awesome piece of art to have in the community. I think it represents the pain, frustration, and confusion everyone is feeling,” said Melanie Hallstein.

It is the work of a local tattoo artist and his apprentice.

In a time when people around the world are home isolating to slow the curve of the coronavirus, this work of art is one way these artists are coping with the pandemic.

“So many people have built up emotions after being at home. It’s good to find a way to express it,” said Tattoo Apprentice and Artist Taylor Rose.

The uncertainty of the pandemic has kept many people around the world from earning a livelihood.

That is no different for these two artists.

Kevin Pendleton has been tattooing for nearly 10 years.

Unfortunately, when the pandemic hit Minnesota, he was forced to stop doing his trade.

He says creating this mural goes beyond the need to get back to his art.

“For me the main thing is my mental health. Sitting at home all day and not being able to be creative is hard for me. It wasn’t like a want, it’s more of a need, ” said Tattoo Artist Kevin Pendleton. “I had to get out and do something like this. This is the only way I could do it.

As for Taylor, this was an opportunity to do something he is used to doing and a chance to keep that connection with someone who took him under his wing.

The one message both of these artists are hoping to convey with the mural is to show that through these trying times people still have the ability to stay strong.

“Just be creative, get crafty. There are no rules in arts and crafts. Just do your thing try and to express yourself the most you can,” said Pendelton.

Both Kevin and Taylor have collaborated on other murals in the community.

If you are interested in having a mural completed in your neighborhood visit Kevin Pendleton’s Facebook page.