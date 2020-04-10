Wildwoods Adjusts to Coronavirus

Wildwoods, which is the Northland's only wildlife rehabilitation center, has online classes that they have available for any community clubs, such as churches or rotary clubs.

Wildwoods cares for more than 1,800 animals every year on average. The center says that if you encounter an injured animal, to give Wildwoods a call before touching it.

Wildwoods will not be accepting animals at least through May 4th in order to adhere to the governor’s stay-at-home orders. The center has enough staff to do educational pieces and to answer phone calls.

“But because of the time we find ourselves in, we don’t think we should bring our organization up to full capacity at this time because we’re in the middle of a public health crisis,” said Jessica LaBumbard, Executive Director of Wildwoods. “But we do want to be there for you.”

If you are part of a community club and want to access the educational programming from Wildwoods, visit www.wildwoodsrehab.org.