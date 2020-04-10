Wisconsin: 3,068 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases, 128 Deaths

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 3,068 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon.

According to the Wisconsin DHS website coronavirus deaths in the state have reached 128, up 17 from the day before.

State health officials say there have been 33,225 negative test results to date and 904 hospitalizations.

Douglas County is reporting 7 positive COVID-19 cases and zero deaths.

Wisconsin is currently following a “Safer At Home” order which is in place until April 24.

